Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Sand Hill Global Advisors Lowered Position as Valuation Rose; Dollar Gen New (DG) Stock Rose While Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Upped Stake by $1.92 Million

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 55,607 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 58,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $123.15. About 4.29M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 14,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 178,800 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.17 million, up from 164,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $159.31. About 1.22M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 67,225 shares to 414,435 shares, valued at $20.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 31,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,160 shares, and cut its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 563,349 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 376,604 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Finance Services Gp Inc has invested 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Jane Street Group Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). United Services Automobile Association invested 0.18% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 47,589 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 146,395 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.13% or 512,650 shares. New Jersey-based Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Aviva Pcl holds 96,721 shares. Renaissance Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 223,998 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has 5,387 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Westpac Corp invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sageworth Trust has invested 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hussman Strategic holds 0.94% or 25,000 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.83 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 433,475 shares. Moreover, Saratoga And Inv Mgmt has 3.67% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 531,885 shares. 57,644 were accumulated by Harvey Invest Ltd Liability Corp. Vestor Limited Liability Com has 0.58% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 29,777 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 0.23% or 11,469 shares. Provise Mngmt Gru Lc has 103,458 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited invested in 2,643 shares. Joel Isaacson And Llc holds 55,175 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Girard Ptnrs has invested 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hm Payson & holds 348,429 shares. Federated Pa reported 3.80 million shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.95% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Haverford holds 0.45% or 230,662 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey reported 1.28% stake. Jones Lllp holds 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 95,562 shares.