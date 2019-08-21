Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $329,264; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Rose, Holder Axiom International Investors Decreased Its Holding

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 242,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 424,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.31M, down from 667,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 5.13 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,731 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 61,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 5.84M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 18,897 shares to 35,643 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 35,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl Corp holds 14,792 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Joel Isaacson Co Limited Company accumulated 56,108 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp invested in 56,100 shares or 3.68% of the stock. Sns Financial Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 118,752 are held by Heritage Invsts Mgmt. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 1.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company accumulated 163,032 shares. 3.87M were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Nuveen Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 263,136 shares. Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 111,652 shares. The Texas-based South Texas Money Management has invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 85,410 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Pa reported 2.04% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 700 are held by Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 477,930 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.61 million shares. Signaturefd Limited Company, Georgia-based fund reported 1,350 shares. Botty Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 89,396 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 10,602 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Gabalex Capital Limited Com accumulated 100,000 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt holds 0.03% or 361,408 shares. Natixis accumulated 494,821 shares. First Republic Invest Management Inc accumulated 0.08% or 346,144 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 6.55 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 100,981 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

