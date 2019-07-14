Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $329,264 as Stock Value Rose; As Caterpillar Com (CAT) Stock Price Declined, Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Cut Its Stake by $509,895

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 3,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 10,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.36. About 4.05M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q EPS $2.74; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table)

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,731 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 61,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,202 shares to 46,058 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 98,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godsey And Gibb stated it has 151,057 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd reported 89,343 shares. Synovus Financial stated it has 179,092 shares. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Lc has 3,278 shares. Signature Estate And Inv Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 1,155 shares. Cap Sarl holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12,745 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management invested in 1.67% or 81,486 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt reported 2.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Golub Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Co reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hamel holds 69,388 shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. Weatherstone Capital Mgmt holds 0.7% or 6,354 shares in its portfolio. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 2,743 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Corda Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.63% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hilltop Hldgs invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clark Estates Ny holds 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 5,720 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $845,100 were sold by Coombe Gary A. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of stock. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “P&G Reimagines Creativity to Reinvent Advertising Through Innovative New Creative Partnerships – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Inside the low-key Boston design firm behind everything from sneakers to ‘body on a chip’ – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Natl Mun Bd Etf Fd (MUB) by 56,612 shares to 57,154 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax (VEA) by 10,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 12,015 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 8,610 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Management LP stated it has 19,411 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Com, Japan-based fund reported 4,000 shares. 632,994 are owned by Korea Inv. Bb&T Secs Limited, Virginia-based fund reported 86,371 shares. Money Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 1,782 shares. Wealth Planning Lc owns 11,070 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt reported 2,305 shares. Choate Invest Advsr reported 2,920 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt invested in 6,800 shares. Acadian Asset Limited invested in 0% or 5,362 shares. Wealthquest has invested 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Marathon Trading Mngmt Lc reported 1,700 shares stake. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp holds 197,064 shares.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “Big Blue Could Join NOBL Dividend ETF Next Year – ETF Trends” published on July 05, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Could CAT Stock’s Chart Break Down Soon? – Schaeffers Research” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Assurant 2019 cat reinsurance program reduces per-event retention – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.