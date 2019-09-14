Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Sand Hill Global Advisors Decreased Holding by $340,516 as Shares Rose; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Declined While Shah Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $1.54 Million

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 55,607 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 58,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 769.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 384,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 434,533 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 3.60 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has 1.47% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 25,809 shares. Auxier Asset invested in 0.64% or 29,057 shares. 11,947 were reported by Wellington Shields & Ltd Limited Liability Company. 18,350 are held by Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation. Security Natl Trust Com holds 48,593 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insur Company owns 1.06 million shares. Lucas Capital Mgmt holds 2.27% or 17,447 shares. Korea Inv holds 1.09% or 2.32 million shares in its portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us owns 1.11 million shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Sabal Company has invested 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 2,964 shares stake. Amarillo Fincl Bank has invested 0.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Glenmede Company Na holds 1.51M shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan has 69,600 shares. 203,550 were accumulated by Allstate Corporation.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble (PG) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $974.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,792 shares to 388,267 shares, valued at $33.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $169,600 activity. Wood David M. also bought $97,600 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Friday, August 30. The insider Craine Patrick K. bought 15,000 shares worth $36,300.