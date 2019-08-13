Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Provident Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.48 Million as Stock Value Rose; Orinda Asset Management Upped Its Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI) Stake by $1.63 Million as Market Value Rose

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 75.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 90,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89B market cap company. It closed at $18.8 lastly. It is down 0.84% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Apollo Commercial; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 29/05/2018 – HUNAN FRIENDSHIP & APOLLO COMMERCIAL 002277.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP FINANCIAL LEASING FIRM WORTH 1.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for May. 7-8; 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 77.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 24,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,116 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 31,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $117.08. About 1.46M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 86,526 shares to 910,213 shares, valued at $31.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 83,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Confluence Invest Lc accumulated 200,955 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.84% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 41,288 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 100,769 are owned by Lincluden Limited. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com holds 356,883 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Janney Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.94% stake. 1.05 million are owned by Regions Fincl. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of, Australia-based fund reported 369,617 shares. 209,264 are held by Qci Asset Management Inc New York. Birmingham Capital Management Al holds 3.28% or 70,269 shares. Ameritas Prns invested in 85,037 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 38,746 are owned by Bailard. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest Inc has invested 1.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr by 143,789 shares to 117,418 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 47,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

