Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Optimum Investment Advisors Has Upped Position by $577,616; Whale Rock Capital Management Position in Facebook (FB) Lifted as Market Value Rose

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 74,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.20 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $567.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $198.82. About 10.88 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum leaves Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Facebook to step up verification of contentious ads; 11/04/2018 – From Californians for Consumer Privacy: Facebook Withdraws Opposition to California Consumer Privacy Act; 28/03/2018 – Facebook boosts users’ data control; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS PURSUING FORENSIC AUDITS TO INVESTIGATE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CLAIMS; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to demand improvements on tackling fake news by end of year – draft; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook – VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 12/04/2018 – Senators Had a Lot to Say About Facebook. That Hasn’t Stopped Them From Using It

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1110.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 5,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,054 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $112.49. About 3.38M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on March 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “P&G Launches New Film Highlighting Its Internal Journey for LGBT+ Inclusion – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Issues Soft Outlook After Beating Analyst Estimates – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 19,817 shares to 43,693 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,945 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 19,049 shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa, worth $1.81M. $845,100 worth of stock was sold by Coombe Gary A on Monday, January 28. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $3.90M were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. $1.98M worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20.06 million shares. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 3.30M shares. Washington accumulated 0.48% or 81,345 shares. Burney Communications reported 118,580 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 10,000 were accumulated by Loews. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company owns 0.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 89,343 shares. 69,600 are owned by Shelter Retirement Plan. Drexel Morgan And stated it has 2.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Company has invested 0.69% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northside Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.45% or 10,898 shares. Buckingham Capital Management reported 17,780 shares. Founders Cap Ltd owns 7,163 shares. Hexavest holds 1.43% or 1.08M shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management holds 2,702 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Do the Charts Point to a Big Fall for Alibaba Stock? – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This CEO Thinks Big Tech Enables Data Breaches – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook Stock Is Great, but FB Is a Terrible Company – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Hot Internet Stock Trades – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer: Libra Digital Currency Is Transformational For Facebook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc (Put) by 871,124 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $41.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 767,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Main Street Research Limited Co invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt reported 466 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Com stated it has 49,468 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Pacific Glob Management accumulated 18,012 shares. Signaturefd has 0.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,340 shares. 31,905 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Mngmt. 46,940 were accumulated by Alphaone Services Ltd Company. Whitnell & Company reported 198 shares. Overbrook Mngmt holds 4.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 124,429 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 256,688 were reported by Oak Associates Limited Oh. Greystone Managed holds 0.41% or 41,943 shares. Tiger Global Mgmt Ltd Company reported 8.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).