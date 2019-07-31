Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Lifted Its Holding by $858,000 as Shares Rose; Kepos Capital LP Increases Position in Eaton Plc (ETN)

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 605.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 47,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,887 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 7,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 963,948 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,128 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 18,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $119.28. About 4.93M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 113,123 shares stake. Cna Corporation holds 22,100 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs Lp reported 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Colonial Tru Advsrs stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Alliancebernstein Lp has 1.03M shares. Horrell Cap Management holds 400 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability invested in 2,708 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 24,765 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 20,000 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc accumulated 0.46% or 35,616 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested in 27,615 shares. Farmers Savings Bank holds 0.24% or 5,512 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 2,662 shares or 0% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 884,872 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 82,232 shares to 66,861 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 20,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,337 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 58,470 shares to 88,638 shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 2,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,590 shares, and cut its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500 on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 6 Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,910 shares. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. Sheppard Valarie L sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936. Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of stock. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81 million.