Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Moller Financial Services Cut Position as Stock Price Rose; Granite Point Capital Management LP Lifted Yy (YY) Stake

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 6,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,108 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, down from 15,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $115.52. About 8.20M shares traded or 8.32% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The hedge fund held 34,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 1.95M shares traded or 69.66% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500 on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A also sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mengis Cap accumulated 33,819 shares. Moreover, Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1,569 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Lc holds 18,292 shares. Carroll Assoc reported 40,444 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Capital Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 149,709 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 82,855 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sumitomo Life Ins has 64,437 shares. Amarillo Retail Bank has invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Spc Fincl, a Maryland-based fund reported 26,549 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va accumulated 12,646 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Grassi Mngmt owns 116,500 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio.

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70M and $223.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 131,014 shares to 211,643 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 456,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 802,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc by 91,198 shares to 423,294 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 119,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG).

