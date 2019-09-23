Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Chemung Canal Trust Company Holding in Visa (V) Cut by $645,636

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,275 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39M, up from 54,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $123.55. About 1.95 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 3,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 62,274 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.81 million, down from 66,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $174.77. About 1.77M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster & Motley holds 0.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 53,139 shares. Smith Moore And has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 282,627 are held by Ingalls Snyder Ltd Co. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has 1.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Raab Moskowitz Asset Llc holds 0.69% or 14,153 shares in its portfolio. Dillon Assocs Inc invested in 23,919 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt Inc reported 1.41% stake. Evanson Asset Management stated it has 7,813 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership holds 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 7,185 shares. Welch Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 277,661 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tanaka Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 110 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 42,972 shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt holds 1.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 71,804 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 1.27M shares.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $527.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,302 shares to 86,623 shares, valued at $15.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,249 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.55 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,762 shares to 32,037 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson by 52,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM).