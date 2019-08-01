Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Manchester Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $300,040 as Valuation Rose; Sanders Capital Has Boosted Its Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Position by $16.22 Million as Valuation Rose

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,167 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 16,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 11.79 million shares traded or 64.83% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 579,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 18.40 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $518.00 million, up from 17.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.69. About 4.31 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 10-Q: As of March 31, As Calculated Under Basel III Approach, CET1 Capital Ratio Was 10.82%; 05/03/2018 SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 30/04/2018 – DADESYSTEMS GETS EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM FIFTH THIRD; 26/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Third plans 15 new branches, including one in Greater Cincinnati; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Margin 3.18%; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINANCIAL, INC. CREATING A LEADING RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL FRANCHISE IN THE ATTRACTIVE CHICAGO MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Charge-Offs $81M; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Announces Strategic Partnership and Equity Investment with Fifth Third; 02/04/2018 – GreenSky Has Filed Confidentially for IPO That Could Take Place This Summer

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $891,000. Shares for $2.93 million were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98 million on Friday, February 15. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 81,345 shares. Webster Bancshares N A reported 1.21% stake. Bartlett & Limited Liability Company holds 2.33% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 583,875 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 132,100 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has invested 0.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 2.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tdam Usa Incorporated invested 1.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 120,274 shares. Kingfisher Capital Limited Com accumulated 8,072 shares. Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 14.16% or 11.02 million shares. Green Square Limited Liability reported 14,084 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 49,500 shares. New England Rech & Mgmt holds 0.97% or 13,851 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation stated it has 0.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 3,897 shares to 11,643 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 5,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,825 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).