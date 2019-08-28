Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Increased Position; York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Raised Centene Del (CNC) Stake

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $121.32. About 3.23 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 406,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 716,442 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.04M, up from 310,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 2.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextdecade Corp by 618,338 shares to 57.87M shares, valued at $251.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willscot Corp by 872,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,410 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Incorporated reported 606,514 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt reported 0% stake. 1.71 million were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Rhumbline Advisers has 779,020 shares. Company Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Principal Financial Group Inc holds 0.04% or 883,966 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 8,000 shares. Moneta Group Investment Lc has 38,004 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd owns 11,473 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 4.68 million shares. Gmt Capital holds 959,020 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 82,931 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 38,610 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd has 414,119 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,897 shares to 65,896 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S & P Small Cap (IJR) by 5,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,765 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).