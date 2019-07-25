Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Increased Its Holding; Peninsula Asset Management Position In Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Was Has Increased

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 15.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $112.77. About 7.26 million shares traded or 5.89% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40M and $138.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Materials (XLB) by 16,008 shares to 82,301 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 18,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,067 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).