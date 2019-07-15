Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Lifted Position; Rk Asset Management Has Trimmed Its The Boston Beer Co A (SAM) Holding as Share Value Rose

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $115.49. About 1.27 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (SAM) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 13,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,804 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, down from 45,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in The Boston Beer Co Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $391.86. About 26,034 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 47.93% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.83 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.98 per share. SAM’s profit will be $21.35M for 53.53 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Management owns 0.55% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 872 shares. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Bard Assocs invested in 1,325 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Limited Com has 0.06% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Lpl Fin Ltd Com accumulated 3,549 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.01% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 43,292 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 0.03% stake. Ing Groep Nv reported 1,334 shares stake. Cardinal Capital stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Moreover, Quantitative Invest Mgmt Llc has 0.14% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 8,200 shares. Numerixs Tech Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 2,400 shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Lc owns 20,929 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership holds 25,763 shares. Oakworth reported 0.03% stake.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 3,871 shares to 40,828 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Beer Is Too High – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Makes a Big Bet to Broaden Its Rail Business – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Sam’s Club Change How America Buys Tires? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine And Assoc Inc accumulated 4,164 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The Colorado-based Northstar Investment Llc has invested 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt has invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moneta Group Invest Advisors invested in 19,606 shares or 0.21% of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Old Republic Interest has invested 2.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mechanics Bancorporation Tru Department holds 1.09% or 46,040 shares. Anchor Lc stated it has 214,962 shares. Dakota Wealth accumulated 0.43% or 10,421 shares. Merian (Uk) holds 818,860 shares. Trustmark National Bank Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 81,271 shares. Schafer Cullen Mngmt Inc stated it has 10,705 shares. Tremblant Cap Group, a New York-based fund reported 20,404 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc reported 4,207 shares.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,897 shares to 65,896 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Mid Cap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,694 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).