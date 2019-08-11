Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Lifted Position; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position in Facebook (FB) by $517,422

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3117% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3,217 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/04/2018 – Facebook used to hate pre-roll video ads. Now it’s changing its mind; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 05/03/2018 – Ex-Trump aide Nunberg says will not comply with Russia probe subpoena; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 22/05/2018 – Facebook face-off: EU gets little news from Zuckerberg; 19/03/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Facebook Security Chief Said to Leave After Clashes Over Disinformation – via @NYTimes; 22/03/2018 – Here’s the transcript of Recode’s interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the Cambridge Analytica controversy and more:; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook really hasn’t been hurt by Cambridge Analytica scandal; 20/03/2018 – Rometty’s comments come as Facebook continued to face fallout from its data scandal; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Renews His Call for Facebook CEO to Testify Before Senate Commerce Committee

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.76M were accumulated by Edgewood Management Limited Liability Company. Interocean Ltd Company reported 9,111 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corp stated it has 415,691 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 320,245 shares. 14,723 are held by Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co. Ruggie Cap Gru reported 250 shares. Srb Corporation reported 4,411 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank & Tru reported 29,763 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,468 shares. Brandywine owns 31,605 shares. Investec Asset Ltd accumulated 38,070 shares. First Manhattan holds 54,804 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gru owns 102 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2.84% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 71,568 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $245.39 million activity. Shares for $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank Corporation invested 1.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,283 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,099 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Svcs holds 0.47% or 8,138 shares in its portfolio. 5,795 were accumulated by Schaller Invest Gru Inc. Mgmt Professionals Inc holds 0.01% or 270 shares. Stellar Cap Lc owns 2.22% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 32,725 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,198 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp invested in 0.02% or 89,030 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 1.71% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 124,535 shares. Altavista Wealth invested in 47,325 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 4,174 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management Lc accumulated 8,053 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Sterling Inv Management Inc invested in 2,614 shares. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.83% or 15,696 shares.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,489 shares to 37,367 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,591 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).