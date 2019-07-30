Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Hengehold Capital Management Lifted Position; Fruth Investment Management Decreased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $451,400

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $120.71. About 14.10 million shares traded or 104.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $97.04. About 4.50M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger Overshadowed by Starbucks But It Sees Growth Ahead; 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $847.84 million for 34.66 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sands Cap Ltd Liability owns 137,461 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council owns 51,300 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hendley And Company Inc stated it has 3.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 3,850 were accumulated by Dana Invest Advsrs Incorporated. 119,682 were reported by Washington Tru Com. Dubuque Commercial Bank has 1.92% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 159,733 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 23,296 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mengis Capital Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 13,178 shares. Vestor Limited invested in 0.02% or 1,810 shares. Cullinan Incorporated reported 0.9% stake. Coldstream Capital Mgmt holds 1.41% or 216,919 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.18% or 385,165 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.17% or 1.70 million shares. Thornburg Inv Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $31.99 million activity. 169,096 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsr stated it has 6,870 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Karpas Strategies Lc stated it has 6,635 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma invested in 0.08% or 1.89 million shares. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 317 shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd reported 0.54% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 21,748 were accumulated by Wheatland Advsr. Martin Currie Ltd stated it has 194,779 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Westpac stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). American Int Group Incorporated has invested 2.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dnb Asset Management As owns 428,756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory stated it has 1,030 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 2,182 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Legacy Capital Incorporated has 1.76% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 36,280 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Abner Herrman Brock Limited has 0.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).