Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Hamlin Capital Management Cut Holding as Shares Rose; Botty Investors Boosted Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holding

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 76,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 678,860 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.44 million, down from 754,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16M shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 24,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, up from 21,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $82.51. About 1.27 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 05/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barron’s; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.1% Position in Sarepta; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Rev $64.6M; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,054 were accumulated by Brave Asset. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp owns 2.67 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 61,748 shares or 3.51% of all its holdings. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Ltd reported 8,024 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 110,000 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Company Llc has invested 0.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Provident Company stated it has 3,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 5.98% or 81,950 shares. The Massachusetts-based Peddock Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.69% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Intersect Limited Liability Company holds 37,024 shares. Argent reported 109,511 shares. Ycg Ltd Com holds 134,448 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Buckhead Cap Ltd has invested 2.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation reported 44,315 shares stake.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 64,325 shares to 2.82 million shares, valued at $46.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 57,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Trio of Strong Performers – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Cards for Sarepta (SRPT) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SRPT, RTRX, PG – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NFLX, CARB, TWOU and SRPT – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Can We Expect A Profit From Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.