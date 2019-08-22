Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trimmed Position by $3.21 Million; Rwwm Cut Holding in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by $440,028

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 30,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 2.81M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.66 million, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.93 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 12,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 628,537 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 640,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 4.75 million shares traded or 98.96% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – DICK’S EXPECTS STRONGER HUNTING HEADWIND IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales; 13/03/2018 – The CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods says the decision to pull assault rifles from stores may result in losing customers; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sales Woes Have Nothing to Do With Guns (Video); 15/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods First Quarter Results Call Scheduled for May 30th; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods’ same-store sales fall 2 percent during the fourth quarter; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s doesn’t blame gun stance for holiday sales slide; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q EPS $1.11; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS; 22/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $111.35 million for 6.81 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 470,051 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com owns 42,144 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 4.39M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mai Cap has 7,584 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus accumulated 0.02% or 70,935 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 60 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 25,545 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Company stated it has 32,776 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Signaturefd Lc invested in 0% or 1,442 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 200 shares. Westpac has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 33,440 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability owns 33,783 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dick’s Sporting Goods: Still Not Buying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Look For in Procter & Gambleâ€™s Report on Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks That Every 30-Year-Old Should Buy and Hold Forever – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 378 shares to 17,485 shares, valued at $20.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).