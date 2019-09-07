Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Lowered Holding by $453,648 as Valuation Rose; As American Intl Group (AIG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Capstone Investment Advisors Decreased Its Holding

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 34.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 20,083 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 30,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.85 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 4,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 33,827 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, down from 38,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG)

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,565 shares to 48,620 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprucegrove Invest invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pettee Investors owns 43,091 shares. Baltimore reported 2,218 shares stake. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.47% or 124,452 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has invested 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.33% or 10,655 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lucas Management reported 2.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Harding Loevner LP holds 0% or 1,569 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,888 shares. Bell Bancorp has 0.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,381 shares. Dodge Cox holds 0.01% or 131,825 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gibson Capital Ltd Liability has 5.37% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 153,611 shares. 69,516 were reported by Bainco. Parsons Mgmt Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 117,875 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 9,109 shares to 28,109 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $869.31 million for 13.06 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.