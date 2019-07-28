Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cut Its Stake by $453,648; Zazove Associates Has Increased Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Position by $881,132; Share Value Declined

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $1.275. About 122,589 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 68.71% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Blueknight Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKEP); 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy 4Q Rev $44.2M; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – ERGON, OWNER OF GENERAL PARTNER OF CO, TO HOLD OWNERSHIP IN CIMARRON EXPRESS VIA A NEWLY CREATED, WHOLLY OWNED UNIT; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS UNDER TERMS, BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS WILL CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE THE PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Policy Revision; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.05; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $44.2 MLN VS $46 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Blueknight Declares Quarterly Distributions; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – BKEP’S OWNED PIPELINES ARE INTRASTATE ONLY AND AS SUCH BKEP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY IMPACT TO ITS TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 4,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,827 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, down from 38,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insmed (Prn) by 2.86M shares to 13.74 million shares, valued at $13.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Company (Prn) by 3,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold BKEP shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.88 million shares or 37.99% less from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 235,000 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 54,150 shares. Terril Brothers reported 40,900 shares stake. Lpl Fin Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Co reported 1.67 million shares. Essex Fincl Service Inc invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 26,729 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 22,517 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1,001 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Acadian Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Deutsche Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 1,800 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com accumulated 173,013 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90 million. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97M was sold by Taylor David S. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.9% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.78 million shares. Eagle Ridge reported 0.21% stake. Joel Isaacson & Company Ltd has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Texas-based Westwood Holdings has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Ohio-based Shoker Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 3.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Signature Estate & Inv Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,155 shares. Dearborn Lc holds 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 80,071 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates holds 7.48% or 466,107 shares. 3,349 are owned by Retirement Planning Grp Inc. Torch Wealth Lc reported 107,114 shares or 6.89% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 606,411 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Management Ltd Llc stated it has 2,529 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. M Hldgs Securities Incorporated invested in 1.79% or 74,301 shares. Piershale Grp holds 0.13% or 2,159 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Markston Limited Liability Co has 0.62% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 51,033 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.