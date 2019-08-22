Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Its Position; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lifted Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $733,732 as Market Valuation Rose

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 17,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 71,186 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, down from 88,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $119.57. About 2.57M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 13,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 27,688 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 13,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 3.22 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,240 shares to 11,718 shares, valued at $435,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 847,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,635 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11,365 shares to 17,469 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings.