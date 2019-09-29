Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Country Club Trust Company Has Trimmed Position by $304,873; As Cohu (COHU) Share Price Rose, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Boosted Stake by $592,380

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cohu Inc (COHU) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 39,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 473,207 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30M, up from 433,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cohu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 268,327 shares traded. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 39.24% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – COHU SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS POST-CLOSE; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – XCERRA SHAREHOLDERS ARE EXPECTED TO OWN APPROXIMATELY 30% OF COMBINED COMPANY UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 18/05/2018 – Cohu Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Cohu Increases First Quarter Guidance and Announces Acceptance of New Eclipse XTA Handler by Large Korean Customer; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Two Members of Xcerra’s Board of Directors Will Join Cohu’s Board Upon the Closing of the Transactio; 08/05/2018 – Chip testing firm Cohu to buy Xcerra for about $796 mln; 21/03/2018 – COHU INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT ABOUT 10% GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – RPT-COHU INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT ABOUT 10% GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Cohu 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cohu Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHU)

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 2,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 114,022 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.50M, down from 116,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Estates Inc stated it has 5,720 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Personal Cap Corporation has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sit Invest Associates reported 0.34% stake. Foyston Gordon & Payne accumulated 5,377 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 88,165 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Phocas Fincl has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 71.06 million shares. Legal General Grp Pcl stated it has 0.91% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc has 0.82% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 27,921 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.86% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Centurylink Mgmt Co holds 1.49% or 34,878 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability reported 6.23M shares. South Texas Money Ltd accumulated 19,534 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 8.34 million shares. 21,521 were accumulated by Lvm Capital Mi.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 98,810 shares to 164,917 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 102,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $96,610 activity.