Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose; Semtech (SMTC) Holder Palisade Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $3.05 Million

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 61,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The hedge fund held 434,940 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.14M, down from 496,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 95,012 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 31/05/2018 – Semtech Presents Value Proposition of LoRa Technology for lMC’s LPWAN Webinar; 30/05/2018 – Semtech 1Q EPS 18c; 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 15/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $34; 12/04/2018 – Semtech Releases Next-Generation LinkCharge® LP (Low Power) Wireless Charging Platform; 14/03/2018 – Semtech Sees 1Q EPS 16c-EPS 19c; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 Sales $155M-$167M; 02/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Acquisition Of IC Interconnect; 19/03/2018 – Semtech Hosts Sixth Annual Charity Golf Tournament Supporting Ventura County Families; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 41C

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 63,068 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 69,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $118.65. About 1.78M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The reported 42,170 shares. Moreover, Palisade Management Lc Nj has 0.71% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 65,271 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California-based Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Piedmont Advisors has 0.03% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0% or 3,435 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 11,848 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 7,600 shares. 396,751 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. 470,232 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). 1.20 million were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 0.01% or 88,169 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 30,000 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.67M for 49.41 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 40,325 shares to 223,804 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (Prn) by 1.65 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn).

