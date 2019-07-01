Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake by $469,768; Colonial Trust Advisors Has Upped Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $1.11 Million

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 34.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 4,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,707 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 13,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $110.07. About 2.99M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 20,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01M, up from 127,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.74. About 15.81 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 6,615 shares to 80,083 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,403 shares, and cut its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Trust reported 58,804 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc accumulated 49,453 shares. Old National Fincl Bank In holds 181,480 shares. 257,598 were accumulated by First Retail Bank. Ironwood Llc has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 375 shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Tru Department owns 46,040 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 151,032 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance has 0.87% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 67,252 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd holds 0.2% or 85,410 shares. Schulhoff & owns 267,554 shares or 14.88% of their US portfolio. Covington Investment Advsrs Inc holds 0.92% or 26,227 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Llc has invested 1.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Private Harbour Investment Mngmt And Counsel Limited Liability Com reported 20,832 shares. Spc Financial reported 26,549 shares. Naples Glob Lc reported 1.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million. $428,789 worth of stock was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. Sheppard Valarie L sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93M. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of stock. On Thursday, January 31 Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 19,049 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Horan Cap Advsr reported 5,541 shares. Wealthquest holds 0.12% or 5,912 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 26.65M shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 361,235 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Co, Michigan-based fund reported 100 shares. Garrison Asset Lc reported 0.36% stake. Garde stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cim Invest Mangement Inc holds 0.45% or 21,642 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests holds 161,750 shares. Bonness reported 2.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Glenview National Bank & Trust Dept holds 4.53% or 196,334 shares. Intrepid Capital Management holds 64,039 shares. Dorsey Wright & reported 6,196 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.