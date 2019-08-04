Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Upped Position; As Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) Stock Value Declined, Augustine Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) by 92.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 47,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 99,869 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 51,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 12.78M shares traded or 88.57% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 33,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.02 million, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 57.20% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $173,524 activity.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (Intc) (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,332 shares to 83,611 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services (Tss) (NYSE:TSS) by 5,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,963 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambrian Ltd Partnership owns 116,922 shares or 4.36% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 0.28% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bank Of The West has 8,299 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested in 1.82 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.17% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc Nj accumulated 9,335 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cabot invested in 632,701 shares or 6.42% of the stock. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Company has 1,556 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Raymond James And stated it has 34,656 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has invested 0.07% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Fmr Lc invested 0.05% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Copeland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 372,953 shares. 1,500 are held by Peoples Services. 795,216 were reported by Us Retail Bank De.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 6.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1St Source National Bank & Trust reported 0.65% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alyeska Gp Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 176,123 shares. 17,017 are owned by Granite Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corporation. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability accumulated 317 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% stake. Prudential Fincl reported 0.86% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Trustco National Bank & Trust Corp N Y invested in 3.46% or 29,554 shares. 20,051 are owned by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Llc. First Mercantile Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 6,482 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Community Investment holds 1.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 117,070 shares. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,922 shares. Fenimore Asset owns 4,767 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 5,214 were reported by Rbf Limited Co.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4,470 shares to 90,332 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,579 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $249.74 million activity. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Matthew Price. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. On Monday, February 4 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97M.