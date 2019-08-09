Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake Upped by Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 27,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 231,466 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18 million, up from 204,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 13.42 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Customer Documents in Business-Banking Division; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT IS “VERY LIKELY” WELLS FARGO WILL OUTPERFORM MOST OF ITS BANK RIVALS OVER THE NEXT DECADE; 07/03/2018 – Nuns’ pressure leads Wells Fargo to publish causes of ‘systemic lapses in governance’; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Said to Cut Dozens of Workers From Markets Unit; 26/04/2018 – Navistar Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Dismisses Bankers in Struggling Muni Unit (Correct)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 25.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 22,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 64,871 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 87,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $117.4. About 4.55M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 12,500 shares to 6,343 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,300 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 6,634 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership reported 428,454 shares. Family Firm owns 11,182 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.29% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). White Pine Investment accumulated 5,257 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Wealthquest Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 7,461 shares. Hills Bank & Trust Tru reported 76,604 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests invested in 1.54% or 475,545 shares. Foster Motley holds 66,879 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 19.76 million shares. Holderness Invs Comm reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd accumulated 1,650 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank Tru has invested 0.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 4,719 were reported by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability Corp. Wade G W holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 202,528 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Limited has invested 0.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Virginia-based Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Lc has invested 0.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ghp Investment Advsr accumulated 61,980 shares. Ballentine Partners invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 24,481 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Professional Advisory, a Florida-based fund reported 11,447 shares. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested in 21.96M shares or 0.52% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 292,100 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 4,682 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.78% or 3.87M shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 103,351 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.02% or 384 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 573,916 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. First Personal Finance holds 1.81% or 57,146 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 774 shares to 14,314 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 37,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).