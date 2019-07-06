Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $2.37 Million as Stock Price Rose; Reliance Trust Increases Position in Western Digital (WDC)

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 69.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 8,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,483 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 12,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 4.37M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 25.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 22,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 64,871 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 87,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 6.48 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: IBM, WDC, MKC – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western Digital IntelliFlashâ„¢ All-Flash Arrays Now a Veeam® Integrated Solution – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Western Digital Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WDC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will Western Digital’s Decision to Cut Ties With Huawei Backfire? – The Motley Fool” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Trade War Pivot To Europe? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA) by 12,056 shares to 804,662 shares, valued at $32.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,805 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Tactical High (HYLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap invested in 0.14% or 98,400 shares. 8,778 are owned by Staley Cap Advisers. Comerica Bancshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 63,219 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Com Of America has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 838 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 1,012 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Bp Plc holds 0.06% or 31,000 shares in its portfolio. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 3,000 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Dnb Asset Mgmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 34,342 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il has 20,832 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 55,472 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “M13 Announces New Leadership To Build Out Venture Engine As Part Of Founders First Strategy – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G rolls out clinical study to boost new razor – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Issues Soft Outlook After Beating Analyst Estimates – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G signs on as â€˜launch partnerâ€™ for streaming service led by Meg Whitman – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd invested in 0.43% or 9,852 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Com invested in 132,910 shares or 3.3% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Franklin Street Nc reported 134,833 shares. The California-based Cohen Capital has invested 1.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 295,655 were accumulated by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. M Hldg Secs accumulated 74,301 shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Edgemoor invested in 0.05% or 3,779 shares. Hightower Tru Serv Lta has 185,603 shares. Park Circle owns 400 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has invested 1.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 13,491 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Lc. Camelot Portfolios Ltd holds 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 6,005 shares. 77,743 are held by Robecosam Ag.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock. Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M. 1,026 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.