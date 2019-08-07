Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Brookstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $301,184 as Stock Rose; Timessquare Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Ptc (PTC) as Share Price Declined

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 2,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 29,473 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 32,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $114.28. About 8.13 million shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 67,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 667,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.55M, up from 600,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $65.53. About 1.82 million shares traded or 48.33% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product; 20/04/2018 – DJ PTC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTC); 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 – PTC Introduces New Augmented Reality Capabilities and Spatial Tracking with Creo AR Design Share; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 LICENSE AND SUBSCRIPTION BOOKINGS $455 MLN -$475 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PTC to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “PTC Inc. (PTC) PT Lowered to $100 at Mizuho Securities – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PTC to Announce Fiscal Q3’19 Results on Wednesday, July 24th – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, PTC, HD – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SALT, PTC, NVCR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 900 shares to 12,074 shares, valued at $14.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 141,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd Cl.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,700 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% stake. Axa has 0.66% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.98% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 2,854 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 160,160 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 0.03% stake. Kbc Gp Inc Nv holds 30,513 shares. Federated Pa owns 35,592 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd reported 0.07% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Twin Tree Mgmt LP invested in 0.01% or 13,356 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 158,983 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs holds 0.04% or 439,981 shares in its portfolio. Sit Invest Associate reported 60,220 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 56,487 shares to 126,803 shares, valued at $12.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Procter & Gamble and Other Merrill Lynch Defensive Stock Picks (NYSE: PG) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “How Procter & Gamble Is Pulling Ahead With Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Investment owns 2.68 million shares for 3.32% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 2.37 million shares. Agf Invs has 0.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 197,729 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Pa invested in 230,983 shares. Cape Ann Fincl Bank reported 14,249 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price holds 2.78% or 73,406 shares. Middleton & Ma has 24,105 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 51,921 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Lc invested 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Leisure reported 16,888 shares. The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 3.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alley Co Lc owns 43,667 shares. Tanaka Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 110 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 10,459 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Gp has invested 1.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. $1.98M worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. Shares for $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares.