Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Benin Management Has Cut Its Position by $463,840; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holding Has Increased by Gradient Investments Llc

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 11632.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 27,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 28,159 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 1.21M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – PHASE lll MOXETUMOMAB PASUDOTOX CLINICAL TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 24/04/2018 – REDX PHARMA PLC – REDX APPOINTS SENIOR ASTRAZENECA EXECUTIVE AS CEO; 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP | olaparib | N/A | 05/15/2018 | Treatment of Fallopian Tube Cancer | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Says FDA Approves TAGRISSO(R) (osimertinib) as 1st-Line Treatment for EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 09/04/2018 – IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ASTRAZENECA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF IONIS-AZ6-2.5-LRX

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 4,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,704 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 24,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $120.51. About 1.26M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8,863 shares to 58,075 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 48,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,213 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8,853 shares to 133,347 shares, valued at $12.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich Berg invested in 115,112 shares. Invsts reported 0.34% stake. Private Ocean accumulated 12,569 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 1.91 million shares stake. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma holds 82,610 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% or 28,045 shares in its portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Incorporated owns 96,304 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 429,475 shares. Moreover, Altfest L J And Com has 0.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cedar Rock Capital Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 12.50M shares. Sun Life holds 0.1% or 4,269 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Lc owns 17,853 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Northern has invested 0.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Trustmark Bank Tru Department owns 81,271 shares. Cornerstone invested in 0.03% or 77,393 shares.