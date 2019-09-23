Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Becker Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.57 Million as Market Value Rose; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $383,505; Market Valuation Rose

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 23,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 340,528 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.34 million, down from 364,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $123.36. About 3.07 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 3,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 263,785 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.49 million, up from 260,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $118.89. About 4.47 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 23/05/2018 – HOMESERVE PLC HSV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 890P; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Net Interest Income $13.5B; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly: Still Upbeat on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB SIGNALING PAUSE IN JUNE WOULD BE PRUDENT: JPMORGAN; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CO-PRESIDENT DANIEL PINTO COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 45,244 shares. 9,742 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Mcrae Mngmt owns 2,100 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ghp Investment, a Colorado-based fund reported 64,455 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Com holds 1.15% or 325,218 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Asset has 0.79% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sabal Tru reported 2.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 50,075 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 20,425 were accumulated by Lederer & Assocs Invest Counsel Ca. Conestoga Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Css Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 819 shares stake. Amg National Bank reported 56,150 shares. Arcadia Invest Corporation Mi has invested 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 3.53M are owned by Voya Management Ltd Llc. Valicenti Advisory Svcs holds 2.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 50,799 shares.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 13,789 shares to 4,769 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 7,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,180 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.87 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

