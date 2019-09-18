Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake Held by Burns J W & Co Inc

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 2,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 28,191 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 395,382 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 2,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 24,678 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22M, up from 22,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $257.84. About 20,072 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 194,121 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Connable Office reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Company holds 1,278 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 423 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Investments stated it has 17,220 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fort Limited Partnership owns 3,406 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Scholtz And Ltd owns 1,567 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company owns 788,635 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Hahn Management Ltd Com invested in 138,768 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa owns 473,959 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. First Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Svcs reported 2.14% stake. Bristol John W Inc owns 2.15% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 323,263 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv owns 3,226 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. West Oak stated it has 1,946 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Headinvest Limited Liability Corp reported 123,815 shares or 3.84% of all its holdings. Shine Advisory Services Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schroder Invest Grp reported 3.82 million shares stake. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,688 shares. Dsam (London) Limited has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brick & Kyle Assocs reported 16,018 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Meritage Management holds 4,730 shares. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 17,984 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 22,603 shares. Waddell Reed Incorporated holds 0.17% or 617,720 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 2.80 million shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,400 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 648,950 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Company reported 29,930 shares stake.