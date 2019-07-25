Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Trimmed Holding; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Grisanti Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 8,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 31,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $112.77. About 5.67M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 8,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,750 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 19,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $290.59. About 1.06 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,254 shares to 8,664 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90 million worth of stock. On Friday, February 15 the insider Matthew Price sold $1.98M. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.60 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory invested in 0.21% or 725,224 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 3,855 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Goelzer Investment Inc has invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd reported 419,762 shares. Cls Invests Ltd invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth owns 156,895 shares for 4.92% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 1.72M shares. Hutchinson Ca holds 15,463 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. B T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management accumulated 25,257 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 5.24 million shares or 1.35% of the stock. Jag Capital Mngmt Llc reported 0.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Winfield has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Massachusetts-based American Inv Services has invested 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hyman Charles D owns 1.8% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 167,847 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs accumulated 23,036 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt owns 5,747 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Inc stated it has 0.19% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mufg Americas Corporation holds 8,811 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs has 0.53% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Brinker Incorporated invested 0.3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 13,923 shares. Agf Investments accumulated 0.45% or 145,336 shares. Professional Advisory Services Incorporated holds 0.06% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Mgmt, Arkansas-based fund reported 10,740 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.49% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 413,963 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.16% or 111,995 shares in its portfolio.