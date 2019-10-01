Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder 10-15 Associates Has Cut Its Position; As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Declined, Holder Sloane Robinson Llp Has Cut Position

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 42.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 43,400 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, down from 75,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 420,703 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 30,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 132,470 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53M, down from 163,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $124.35. About 1.22 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 14.39 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $195.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc Com by 114,800 shares to 117,600 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 14,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.07 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $460.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 23,039 shares to 370,797 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

