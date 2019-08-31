Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose While Sand Hill Global Advisors Lowered Holding by $329,264; Visteon (VC) Stake Boosted by Robecosam Ag

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 432,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10M, up from 415,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 241,762 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,731 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 61,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood & Palmer Inc reported 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bb&T Corp, North Carolina-based fund reported 365,605 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 20.06M shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 3,808 shares. Moreover, Bainco Investors has 1.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tci Wealth Advsrs, a Arizona-based fund reported 10,474 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 11.02 million shares. Capital Advsrs Limited Com reported 751 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 85,856 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management Inc reported 6,126 shares stake. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 9,158 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Associated Banc stated it has 273,616 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Ltd invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westend Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 353,046 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 724,055 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 96,842 shares to 455,311 shares, valued at $69.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 98,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,160 shares to 53,290 shares, valued at $12.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 262,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,500 shares, and cut its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. Wilson Harry James had bought 2,000 shares worth $107,840.