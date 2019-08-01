Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose While Moller Financial Services Has Trimmed Stake by $657,592; P-A-W Capital Has Lowered Position in Lendingtree New (TREE) by $351,000 as Valuation Declined

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $323.97. About 233,260 shares traded or 15.17% up from the average. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 6,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,108 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, down from 15,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.76. About 9.35M shares traded or 30.78% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39 million for 51.59 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 1,096 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 115,768 shares. Paw Capital Corp has invested 1.74% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Moreover, Timpani Cap Ltd Liability Com has 1.95% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 11,625 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 14,026 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 122,101 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The invested in 0.02% or 54,957 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 258 shares stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd reported 1,855 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 2,940 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability accumulated 1,804 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps Advisors reported 1,714 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 286 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Macquarie Group Ltd has 0.24% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Fmr Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70M and $223.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 795,353 shares to 977,937 shares, valued at $18.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 75,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).