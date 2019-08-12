Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose While Moller Financial Services Has Cut Its Holding by $657,592; Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Holder Walthausen & Company Has Cut Its Stake by $827,280 as Market Value Declined

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 6,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,108 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, down from 15,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $116.04. About 3.61 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 22,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% . The institutional investor held 168,630 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, down from 191,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $708.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 31,562 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Acquires Domenick & Associates; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 20/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors; 05/03/2018 Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Grows Its BMT Insurance Advisors Announcing The Acquisition Of Domenick & Associates; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net $15.3M

Investors sentiment is 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 8 investors sold BMTC shares while 43 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 0.87% more from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial reported 17,127 shares. Ameritas Invest reported 1,617 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Tru reported 0.07% stake. Kistler reported 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 727,457 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Highlander Capital Limited Com holds 600 shares. Voya Ltd Com has 9,882 shares. Polaris Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Bryn Mawr Trust reported 97,466 shares stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd reported 0.02% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,116 shares or 0% of the stock. Ironwood Management Ltd Llc holds 0.44% or 15,050 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,789 shares. 43,566 were reported by Alphaone Investment Serv Llc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 5,828 shares.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 20,450 shares to 160,859 shares, valued at $6.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alamo Group Incorporated (NYSE:ALG) by 48,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD).

Analysts await Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.84 per share. BMTC’s profit will be $15.71M for 11.27 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,781 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt has invested 0.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Culbertson A N invested 1.8% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 12,966 shares. The Texas-based Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,119 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt holds 2.11% or 135,649 shares in its portfolio. D Scott Neal Inc owns 0.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,696 shares. Sunbelt stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westwood Grp Inc has 17,100 shares. Middleton And Ma holds 0.4% or 24,105 shares. Fosun Int owns 7,075 shares. Provident Inv has 7,116 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tiedemann Advisors stated it has 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70 million and $223.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 131,014 shares to 211,643 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).

