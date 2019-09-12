Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose While Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Raised by $1.67 Million Its Stake; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Academy Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 19.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 15,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 94,706 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.39M, up from 79,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $122.77. About 5.99 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 34,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.34M, down from 105,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $137.29. About 3.20M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pettee holds 26,957 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 17.39M shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Elm Advsrs Llc has invested 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability reported 13,316 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt holds 0.39% or 27,914 shares. Miles Capital Incorporated reported 7,085 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 58,605 shares stake. Ironwood Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,654 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,558 shares. Harvest Capital stated it has 0.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Birch Hill Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.98% or 101,255 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 1.38% or 8.89M shares in its portfolio. Exchange Cap Mgmt Inc owns 33,376 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.96% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.88 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $445.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,552 shares to 14,351 shares, valued at $15.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

