Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose While Sadoff Investment Management Has Raised Stake; Argentiere Capital Ag Cut Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holding by $3.39 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 79.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 66,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 17,517 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, down from 83,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 4.30M shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 2018 Capacity Up in Low 5% Range; 02/05/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight has made an emergency landing in Cleveland due to a broken window. It’s South…; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS GIVING NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD FULL COOPERATION DURING INVESTIGATION OF ENGINE FAILURE; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Traffic Fell 0.3%; 24/04/2018 – LUV COMPLETES ALL ENGINE INSPECTIONS UNDER EMERGENCY ORDER; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan Talks Tax Reform at Southwest Airlines; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines And Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Reach An Agreement In Principle For Aircraft Mechanics And Rela; 16/05/2018 – LUV SEES ENDING 2018 WITH RECORD 752 AIRCRAFT IN FLEET; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SouthwestAirlines plane with reported engine flame out lands safely at #PHL; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: Marketing Still Curtailed

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 408,196 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.47M, up from 403,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $121.36. About 4.95M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Saybrook Cap Nc holds 18,403 shares. Paw Capital Corporation reported 0.67% stake. Atria Investments Lc invested in 0.41% or 92,652 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.92% or 437,917 shares. Opus Inv Inc accumulated 40,900 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.94% stake. 32,581 were accumulated by Excalibur Corporation. Corda Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 384,626 shares. Foster & Motley Inc reported 56,947 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Charter Trust stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 2.16 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 334,479 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tower Capital Limited (Trc) has 42,572 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15,871 shares to 605,133 shares, valued at $76.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,279 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 1,275 were reported by Dubuque State Bank Tru. Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Com stated it has 405,905 shares or 4.23% of all its holdings. 8,673 are held by New Vernon Invest Mngmt Lc. Pggm Invests, a Netherlands-based fund reported 325,900 shares. Castleark Mgmt Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bluecrest Cap Management holds 0.03% or 13,300 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.06% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 429,061 shares. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc holds 251,594 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Com stated it has 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). London Of Virginia owns 1.40M shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Co holds 1.35M shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Boston Prtn owns 10.00M shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $562.61M for 12.00 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

