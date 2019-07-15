Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose While Northeast Investment Management Has Lowered by $359,632 Its Stake; Caci International (CACI) Valuation Rose While Cortina Asset Management Raised Stake

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 52.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 19,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47 million, up from 37,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $212.4. About 4,585 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 19/03/2018 – CACI Awarded $60 Million IDIQ Contract to Provide Advertising and Media Support for Army National Guard; 15/03/2018 – CACI GETS PRIME POSITION ON $17.5B MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL OF $44/SHARE TO BUY CSRA FACTORS IN BREAK-UP FEE OF $204 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CSRA SAYS CACI NOTIFIED CSRA IT WAS WITHDRAWING CACI PROPOSAL; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER FOR CSRA, FILING SHOWS; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES 4Q EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings of CACI lnt’l including CFR of Ba2, outlook stable; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts CACI International’s Sr Scd Crdt Fclty ‘BB+’ (RR: 3)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,914 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, down from 118,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 434,600 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6,518 shares to 146,676 shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.20 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Coombe Gary A sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100. 20,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 214.67 million shares. Harvey Cap reported 3,325 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Company holds 2.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 834,045 shares. Everett Harris & Ca invested in 45,282 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 203,085 are owned by Tdam Usa. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.37% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,381 shares. Financial Advisory Ser has invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Swiss State Bank reported 1.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 35,866 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 212,099 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hartline Inv accumulated 4,776 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northeast Finance Consultants invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arga Invest Management LP invested in 0.35% or 22,400 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 58,397 shares to 223,461 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 647,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,181 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 3,200 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 199,398 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ftb Advsr invested in 0% or 325 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd reported 0.2% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com has 0.33% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 69,156 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% or 20,136 shares. Washington Bankshares holds 0.01% or 330 shares. 5,003 are owned by Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp. Glenmede Tru Communications Na owns 308,024 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Opus Gru invested in 1,448 shares. Cardinal Capital Management holds 0.32% or 6,216 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prns stated it has 9,370 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.