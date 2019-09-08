Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose While Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Increased Holding; As Aptargroup (ATR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Raised Stake

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 72,001 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 57,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 5.31 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Aptargroup (ATR) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 7,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 31,831 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 24,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Aptargroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.88. About 239,256 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,870 shares to 144,113 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco (NYSE:GGG) by 34,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,857 shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 41,331 shares to 85,342 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 24,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430 shares, and cut its stake in Zuora Inc.