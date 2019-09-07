Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Increased Its Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Lowered Stake

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 75.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 13,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 30,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 17,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 29,207 shares to 4,748 shares, valued at $388,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,081 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) CEO David Taylor Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 5 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Holderness Co has 1.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blue Chip Prtnrs owns 33,913 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Thompson Inv invested in 1.23% or 61,651 shares. 2,159 were reported by Piershale Financial Group Inc Inc. Mraz Amerine Assocs accumulated 0.13% or 4,164 shares. Weatherstone Capital Mngmt has invested 0.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cape Ann Fincl Bank owns 1.76% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 14,249 shares. Puzo Michael J has 3.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Homrich And Berg has 115,112 shares. Independent Investors Inc has invested 2.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 9,182 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. West Oak Capital Llc holds 1.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 19,505 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.16% or 12,420 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Notis owns 3.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 60,995 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 2.47% or 1.39M shares in its portfolio. Eqis Inc reported 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Willow Creek Wealth Management stated it has 4,881 shares. 8,090 are owned by Gsa Cap Partners Llp. Narwhal Management invested in 134,690 shares or 3.46% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 476,910 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt invested in 4.61% or 266,015 shares. 4.83 million were accumulated by Dsm Capital Prtn Ltd. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 70,040 shares. Systematic LP holds 0.14% or 34,261 shares. Foster Motley has 157,518 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank stated it has 157,221 shares or 3.55% of all its holdings. Freestone Capital Lc invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stillwater Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 173,387 shares or 4.46% of its portfolio.