Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose While Jupiter Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake; Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 50.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 51,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 153,295 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, up from 101,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 1.64 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 41,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 80,260 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79M, down from 121,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $124.2. About 4.05M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 406,851 shares to 770,202 shares, valued at $34.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 119,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Greensky Inc.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nestle, P&G say they will miss 2020 deforestation goals – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.04 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lawson Prods Inc (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 8,569 shares to 114,935 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 17,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,134 shares, and cut its stake in Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund Semi-Annual Letter 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser sells Michigan timberlands for $300M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

