Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose While Cedar Rock Capital LTD Increased Its Stake; Lyon William Homes (WLH) Shareholder Long Pond Capital LP Upped Stake

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 146,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 2.40M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.84 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $667.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 240,766 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 67,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 12.50M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 billion, up from 12.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $122.17. About 6.64 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barry Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 2,822 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ghp Inc holds 61,980 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. 922,641 were reported by Calamos Advsrs Llc. Hugh Johnson Advsr Lc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 15,520 are held by Waverton Mgmt Ltd. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability holds 1.17% or 19,732 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 218,446 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. King Luther Mngmt holds 0.87% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. Tompkins invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 418,365 shares. Bellecapital Intl Limited holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,390 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co accumulated 0.87% or 1.55 million shares. 27,705 are owned by Patten And Patten Tn. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company has 0.55% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Veritable Lp reported 0.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 13.17 million shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 131,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS).

