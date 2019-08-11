Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose While B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $603,096; As V F (VFC) Share Value Declined, Holder Loudon Investment Management Cut by $10.11 Million Its Position

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 80.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 23,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 5,624 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 1.57 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,257 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 31,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.94 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About V.F. Corporation (VFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Co invested in 5,025 shares. Cardinal Capital Incorporated owns 208,965 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Washington Com owns 3,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Smith Asset LP owns 409,317 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt invested in 156 shares or 0% of the stock. 773,789 are owned by Franklin. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 284,573 shares. 2,532 were accumulated by Sequoia Financial Ltd. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.04% or 475,928 shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 892 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 3,374 shares. Friess Assocs Ltd Liability Co reported 217,816 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 18,828 shares. State Street owns 18.54M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.34M for 16.03 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,539 shares to 26,546 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $245.39 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.21M shares. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M on Friday, February 15. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20M.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Procter & Gamble a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – Motley Fool” on January 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G probiotic supplements reportedly counterfeited, sold by Amazon – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 21, 2019.