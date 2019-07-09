Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position Upped by Valmark Advisers Inc; Cornerstone Investment Partners Raised Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by $6.17 Million as Shares Rose

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 154,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.26 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 3.39 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.66. About 2.40M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Cl A by 16,466 shares to 861,818 shares, valued at $53.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 752,677 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 94,098 shares to 4.31 million shares, valued at $141.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 27,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million. 4,395 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $428,789 on Monday, February 4. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. Shares for $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. Taylor David S also sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Old Bancorporation In invested in 0.99% or 181,480 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc owns 113,650 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability accumulated 1.28M shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc New York invested in 1.11% or 62,302 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 54,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Centurylink Inv reported 1.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Co Mi Adv owns 54,991 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated invested in 41,374 shares. Iat Reinsurance reported 39,400 shares. Wade G W accumulated 197,538 shares. Independent Invsts accumulated 62,925 shares. Proffitt & Goodson, a Tennessee-based fund reported 11,812 shares. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.11% or 4,557 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 44,554 shares.

