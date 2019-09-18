Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position Maintained by Great Lakes Advisors Llc; Pitcairn Company Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $617,118

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 34.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 29,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 114,541 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.56M, up from 85,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $121.43. About 3.72M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 326 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,559 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.31 million, up from 7,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.49. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Profit Swells to $1.6 Billion, Lifted by Its Cloud Business; 14/05/2018 – Three out of Amazon’s 10 board members are female; 15/05/2018 – Amazon had been very much against the tax from the start – even freezing one of its big construction projects in Seattle as it waited to see if the tax passed. 3/; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t the Only Retail Giant Trying to Remake Health Care; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance; 29/03/2018 – Amazon extends slump after Trump tweet; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Could Amazon’s One-Day Delivery Guarantee Actually Be a Big Risk? – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Donate to U.S. Presidential candidates through Alexa – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barnett invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tybourne Cap (Hk) Limited invested in 10.96% or 162,853 shares. Hillsdale Inv invested in 210 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Benin Management Corporation has 1.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bp Public Limited Co holds 2.9% or 41,500 shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Limited Company invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tru Of Vermont accumulated 14,640 shares. Jag Capital Mngmt Limited holds 18,911 shares or 4.04% of its portfolio. Pictet Natl Bank Trust Ltd holds 2.92% or 3,507 shares in its portfolio. 19,428 are owned by Kemnay Advisory Serv. Guyasuta Inv holds 0.91% or 4,638 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Management accumulated 1,615 shares. Headinvest Ltd reported 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 258,727 shares.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 3,229 shares to 5,384 shares, valued at $690,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,474 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 10,341 shares to 376,404 shares, valued at $55.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 159,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,876 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 2,994 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 9,124 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Horrell Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 668 shares. Arvest Comml Bank Division has 1.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 150,915 shares. Macnealy Hoover Management Inc holds 47,826 shares. The Connecticut-based Arga Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Advsr Asset accumulated 280,281 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Company stated it has 374,505 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Beacon Fincl Grp Inc Inc owns 54,053 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 3.30M shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability holds 289,997 shares. Axa owns 1.16M shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. 3.68 million are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Gladius Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 4,016 shares. Shufro Rose Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,865 shares.