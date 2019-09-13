Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position Lifted by Ycg Llc; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose While Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Boosted Holding by $719,724

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 6,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 177,694 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.87M, up from 171,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 14.06 million shares traded or 20.97% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ebrahim Not Surprised by Pullback in Oil Prices (Video); 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan targets $250 mln for special situations- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan for Argentina project review; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Says Treasury Selling Pressure From Quants Likely Over

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 4,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 134,448 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.78M, up from 129,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $122.25. About 4.76M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $635.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,263 shares to 558,339 shares, valued at $40.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 23,090 shares to 346,445 shares, valued at $22.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,284 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

