Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position Increased by Weatherly Asset Management; Muzinich & Company Maintains Holding in Geo Group New (Put) (GEO)

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 230,569 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,966 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 37,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $120.96. About 2.45 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 7,408 shares to 4,836 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,176 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,682 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Lipe And Dalton owns 0.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,243 shares. Strategic Wealth Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Winfield Associate has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kentucky-based D Scott Neal has invested 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Apriem Advisors has 6,420 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Tradition Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 5,801 shares. Huntington Bankshares stated it has 499,706 shares. Accredited Investors Inc stated it has 13,091 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 153,611 are owned by Gibson Cap Lc. Coho Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,516 shares. Insight 2811 reported 7,205 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.65% or 36,540 shares. Aldebaran Fincl holds 2.64% or 36,035 shares. Advisor Partners holds 1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 74,616 shares.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 1.51M shares to 6.82 million shares, valued at $41.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Investment Corp by 418,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 956,583 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Cor.