Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position Has Raised by Hengehold Capital Management Llc; Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 10.37M shares traded or 46.43% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 573.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 11,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,822 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 2,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 32.36M shares traded or 35.79% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has acquired BlueTalon – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Counsel invested in 3.62% or 346,565 shares. 116,503 are held by Shufro Rose And Llc. Sentinel Tru Lba invested in 2,360 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,179 shares. Captrust Financial has 1.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership reported 22,105 shares. Sachem Head Cap LP holds 10.75% or 1.50 million shares in its portfolio. First Western Cap Mngmt holds 3,334 shares. Zuckerman Inv Grp Inc Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 79,960 shares. Mairs And Pwr holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.64M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.77M shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 217,589 shares or 6.3% of its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson owns 128,807 shares. Fundsmith Llp stated it has 12.14 million shares or 8.14% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 153,056 shares stake.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 55,839 shares to 49,761 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 59,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,470 shares, and cut its stake in Tivo Corp.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. $99,936 worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 1. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of stock. Another trade for 19,049 shares valued at $1.81 million was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa.