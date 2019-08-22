Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position Has Lifted by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc; Symons Capital Management Cut Its Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) Position by $416,970; Market Value Declined

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 27,128 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 18,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.93 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 4,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 129,339 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, down from 133,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.24. About 2.69 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Lc has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Qs Lc invested in 465,260 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Ma reported 10.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baxter Bros holds 57,851 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Invsts holds 0.17% or 3.88M shares. First Amer Savings Bank stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 35,866 were accumulated by Garrison Asset Limited Com. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.86% or 948,212 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company owns 110,331 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 98,094 were reported by Neville Rodie Shaw. Bar Harbor, a Maine-based fund reported 8,138 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.54% or 115,785 shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,635 shares. Bartlett Communications Llc has 583,875 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 5,779 shares to 92,535 shares, valued at $23.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,228 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

