Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position Has Lifted by Aspiriant Llc; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Lifted Sm Energy Co (SM) Holding

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 44,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, up from 40,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44M shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 72.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The hedge fund held 4.27 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.46 million, up from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 4.97M shares traded or 11.87% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold SM shares while 60 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 107.71 million shares or 5.61% more from 101.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.05% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 9.44 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 68,438 shares. Key Hldg (Cayman) Ltd, a Bahamas-based fund reported 4.27 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company owns 17,141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Investors accumulated 7.11M shares. Texas Yale Corporation reported 11,169 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Limited Liability accumulated 73,942 shares. Voloridge Inv Lc reported 141,660 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.26M shares stake. 269,450 are held by Walthausen Limited Liability Co. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0% or 16,799 shares. Metropolitan Life Com has 0.01% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 29,710 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 15,148 shares.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 964,777 shares to 232,686 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 39,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,383 shares, and cut its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. Ottoson Javan D had bought 5,000 shares worth $73,150.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everett Harris And Ca owns 0.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 45,525 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.39% or 15.04 million shares. Bennicas Associates reported 13.65% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nomura Incorporated stated it has 110,422 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Ltd, California-based fund reported 44,315 shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt Communications holds 1.49% or 34,878 shares in its portfolio. Td Cap Management Limited has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 4.85 million shares or 0.47% of the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.17% or 2,404 shares in its portfolio. Alethea Capital Lc owns 0.36% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,000 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc invested in 26,440 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt reported 24,305 shares. New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aqr Mngmt Lc holds 9.09M shares or 1.11% of its portfolio.